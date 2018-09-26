Report: Jimmy Butler's preferred trade destination is Miami Heat

All-Star forward Jimmy Butler wants to play for the Miami Heat, according to a report from Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Jimmy Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Wolves ownership that Miami is Butler's preferred trade destination, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

Stein reports the Heat have been "aggressively" pursuing Butler since he reportedly requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Despite their mutual interest, the Heat have reportedly "found it hard to get Minnesota to clearly communicate," according to Stein.

The Heat have pursued Butler as aggressively as any of the 20-plus teams to inquire thus far but, like many, have found it hard to get Minnesota to clearly communicate. League sources say Miami is a team that strongly appeals to the free agent-to-be Butler after a trade https://t.co/YYTQT8FW22 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

Reports yesterday from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic indicate Timberwolves coach and team president Tom Thibodeau has yet to fully accept Butler's trade request. Thibodeau reportedly tried to convince Butler to stay during a meeting on Monday, but the 29-year-old star "remained resolute" on his desire for a trade.

Meanwhile, team owner Glen Taylor reportedly wants to accommodate Butler's request in order to quickly end this situation.

The Heat enter '18-19 with a nearly identical roster as last season, when they went 44-38 to secure the No. 6 seed. The addition of Butler could be enough to vault Miami into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

