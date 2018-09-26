Report: Jimmy Butler's preferred trade destination is Miami Heat

Sep 26, 2018 10:28 AM ET

Jimmy Butler reportedly wants the Timberwolves to facilitate a trade with the Heat.

All-Star forward Jimmy Butler wants to play for the Miami Heat, according to a report from Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Stein reports the Heat have been "aggressively" pursuing Butler since he reportedly requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Despite their mutual interest, the Heat have reportedly "found it hard to get Minnesota to clearly communicate," according to Stein.

Reports yesterday from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic indicate Timberwolves coach and team president Tom Thibodeau has yet to fully accept Butler's trade request. Thibodeau reportedly tried to convince Butler to stay during a meeting on Monday, but the 29-year-old star "remained resolute" on his desire for a trade.

Meanwhile, team owner Glen Taylor reportedly wants to accommodate Butler's request in order to quickly end this situation.

The Heat enter '18-19 with a nearly identical roster as last season, when they went 44-38 to secure the No. 6 seed. The addition of Butler could be enough to vault Miami into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

