Reports: Meeting with Tom Thibodeau did not sway Jimmy Butler's trade request

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Sep 25, 2018 1:00 AM ET

 

Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau addresses Jimmy Butler's trade request.

Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota, and that desire did not change after a reported meeting with Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Thibodeau met with Butler on Monday in hopes of convincing the four-time All-Star to work through his displeasure with the franchise.

Butler, however, appears intent on switching teams before his next regular season game.

If Butler does remain adament on leaving Minnesota, it appears Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is all too willing to accommodate him. Reports over the weekend had Taylor centering his front office's agenda around dealing Butler sooner rather than later. That news went hand-in-hand with the Timberwolves handing All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns a five-year, super maximum extension.

