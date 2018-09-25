Reports: Meeting with Tom Thibodeau did not sway Jimmy Butler's trade request

Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota, and that desire did not change after a reported meeting with Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Thibodeau met with Butler on Monday in hopes of convincing the four-time All-Star to work through his displeasure with the franchise.

Butler, however, appears intent on switching teams before his next regular season game.

Minnesota Timberwolves President/Coach Tom Thibodeau met with All-Star forward Jimmy Butler on Monday and tried to convince him to eventually rejoin the team in the preseason, league sources tell ESPN. Butler is sitting out, awaiting the organization to honor his trade request. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2018

Building off @wojespn tweet: sources say Jimmy Butler remained resolute during his talk with Thibs that his position would not change. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 25, 2018

If Butler does remain adament on leaving Minnesota, it appears Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is all too willing to accommodate him. Reports over the weekend had Taylor centering his front office's agenda around dealing Butler sooner rather than later. That news went hand-in-hand with the Timberwolves handing All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns a five-year, super maximum extension.