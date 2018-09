Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward says he plans to play in Friday's preseason game, per NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin.

Hayward hasn't played an NBA game since last season's opening night, when he dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia.

The 28-year-old recently said he's "basically 100 percent" and told reporters on Tuesday that he even dunked off his left foot in practice.

Boston will face the Charlotte Hornets on the road this Friday (7:30 ET, NBA TV).