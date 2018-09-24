Kawhi Leonard focused on this season with Toronto Raptors

TORONTO (AP) -- Kawhi Leonard knows that people want to know his future plans.

He's more focused on the here and now.

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green addressed the media on Monday.

Leonard spoke out as a member of the Toronto Raptors for the first time on Monday, and one of the questions he fielded at media day was about his future - specifically, whether it includes staying in Toronto past this season.

Kawhi Leonard is a Toronto Raptor pic.twitter.com/t7guVHVjhM — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 24, 2018

He didn't offer any hints. Leonard says when it comes to what's next, he looks at it "as a day-to-day process."

Kawhi Leonard talks with Steve Smith at Raptors' media day.

Leonard says his focus "is on this year, this group that I have and striving to get to a championship. We all want to win and if you're looking in the future you're going to trip over the present."

The Raptors held their media day in Toronto, and are flying to British Columbia for training camp that starts Tuesday.

