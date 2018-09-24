DeMar DeRozan says he's past initial trade disappointment

(AP) DeMar DeRozan wasn't happy when he got sent to the San Antonio Spurs by Toronto in the deal that saw the Raptors land Kawhi Leonard.

He says the frustration is in the past.

DeRozan spoke at Spurs media day Monday, saying that talks with Spurs veteran Rudy Gay helped him get his mind right again. DeRozan's close relationship with Toronto's Kyle Lowry is well-known, but says the reason he was so tight with his former Raptors' backcourt mate is because of Gay bringing them together.

DeRozan says "everybody looks at me and Kyle's relationship, but me and Kyle's relationship wouldn't have started if it hadn't been for Rudy. That should kind of speak volumes."

DeRozan also says to be wanted by a coach as accomplished as Gregg Popovich and a franchise that wins so much as the Spurs is "definitely a blessing."