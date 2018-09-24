LeBron James says Los Angeles Lakers don't need title for success this season

(AP) LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers can have success this season without winning a championship.

James made his first significant public appearance since joining the Lakers with a 13-minute news conference at media day in El Segundo. The superstar acknowledged he's excited for his first real practice Tuesday with his new teammates, saying it's like "the first day of school."

But after leading his teams to the past eight consecutive NBA Finals, James made it clear he doesn't share the championship-or-bust mentality espoused by Kobe Bryant. James acknowledged the Golden State Warriors and other title contenders are years ahead of the Lakers, and he's more interested in controlling how his new team prepares for success this season.