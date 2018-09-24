Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins set to do noncontact work when training camp begins

(AP) DeMarcus Cousins has progressed in his recovery from surgery for a torn left Achilles tendon, is doing light shooting and other skill work on the court and will be able to do some noncontact work when the Warriors' training camp begins.

Golden State general manager Bob Myers says anyone who figures the two-time defending champions plan to "save DeMarcus for the playoffs, I think that's inaccurate, when he can play he'll play."

That doesn't mean Cousins will be rushed. He was re-examined last week by Dr. Richard Ferkel, the surgeon who performed his procedure, and all was positive.

Cousins injured his Achilles in late January and it prematurely ended his season with the Pelicans.

Before the injury, Cousins average 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 48 games.