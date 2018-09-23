Anthony Davis signs with Klutch Sports Group

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has officially signed with agent Rich Paul of the Klutch Sports Group. The agency announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Paul currently represents a long list of NBA stars, including LeBron James, Ben Simmons and John Wall. Davis reportedly parted ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher two weeks ago.

Davis has three years remaining on a five-year contract he signed with the Pelicans in 2015. The 25-year-old center has averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists during his first six seasons with the Pelicans.

New Orleans has high expectations for 2018-19 after reaching the second round of the playoffs last season.