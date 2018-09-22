Around The League
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to sign super-max extension with Minnesota Timberwolves

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Sep 22, 2018 8:57 PM ET

Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly sign a five-year extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While one of their All-Stars could be on his way out of Minnesota, the Timberwolves are reportedly ready to make the other the future of the franchise.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to sign a five-year, $190 super-maximum extension with Minnesota. The news comes less than a week after veteran Jimmy Butler reportedly asked the Timberwolves to trade him.

Still just 22 years old, Towns is coming off his third NBA season and Minnesota's first playoff run since 2004. The 7-foot big man averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and a career-best 42.1 percent from 3-point range.

Towns struggled in his playoff debut against Houston, averaging just 15.3 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting (27.3 percent from 3). Minnesota, however, appears poised to keep the second-youngest All-Star in franchise history behind Kevin Garnett (1997, 20 years old).

