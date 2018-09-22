Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to sign super-max extension with Minnesota Timberwolves

While one of their All-Stars could be on his way out of Minnesota, the Timberwolves are reportedly ready to make the other the future of the franchise.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to sign a five-year, $190 super-maximum extension with Minnesota. The news comes less than a week after veteran Jimmy Butler reportedly asked the Timberwolves to trade him.

In a deal that cements him as the franchise’s long-term cornerstone, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a 5-year, $190M super-maximum extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018

Still just 22 years old, Towns is coming off his third NBA season and Minnesota's first playoff run since 2004. The 7-foot big man averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and a career-best 42.1 percent from 3-point range.

Towns struggled in his playoff debut against Houston, averaging just 15.3 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting (27.3 percent from 3). Minnesota, however, appears poised to keep the second-youngest All-Star in franchise history behind Kevin Garnett (1997, 20 years old).