The Chicago Bulls announced on Saturday that center Omer Asik will be out indefinitely with inflammatory arthritis that flared up over the summer.

Asik, on his second tour with the Bulls, was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in February, when the Bulls sent Nikola Mirotić to New Orleans.

He also played for Chicago in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 NBA seasons. He has career averages of 2.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 152 games for the Bulls.