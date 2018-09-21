Timberwolves' owner reportedly says Jimmy Butler is available

While the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office may be telling teams All-Star Jimmy Butler isn't on the trading block, franchise owner Glen Taylor is reportedly saying the opposite.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Taylor told general managers and owners to contact him directly if necessary as Butler is indeed available.

Taylor attended the Board of Governors meeting on Friday and -- according to Wojnarowski -- made his peers aware of plans to trade Butler as he doesn’t have the “stomach for a dysfunctional season.”

Dysfunction may still exist in Minnesota whether Butler is traded or not. A disconnect between ownership and the front office appears to be increasing, per ESPN. Wolves' president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau wanted to keep Butler for the season with hopes of seeking a consecutive playoff berth.

Butler requested a trade earlier this week, with his preferred destinations reportedly the LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. His list is in that order, per ESPN.

Nonetheless, the four-time All Star wants out of Minnesota. Wojnarowski reports Butler clashed with teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and has all intentions to leave in free agency in 2019 if not traded. Taylor, who was involved with trades surrounding Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love, plans to avoid that.

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 59 games for the Timberwolves last season.