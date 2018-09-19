Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and John Wall join forces, provide Hurricane Florence relief

Three of the NBA's point guards are teaming up for a massive and much-needed off-court assist.

Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and John Wall are jointly aiding those affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and the surrounding area. All three were born in North Carolina and have watched their home state ravaged by the latest hurricane to rip through the United States.

The effort, titled "Assist for Hurricane Florence," has already raised more than $10,000, with a public goal of $500,000. Donations are being made through the Edward Charles Foundation.

The gesture follows that of the Charlotte Hornets, who are being led by owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan in assisting those affected by the disaster.