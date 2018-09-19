Around The League
Trading card featuring Magic Johnson, Larry Bird sells for more than $125,000

From NBA.com Staff

Sep 19, 2018 11:57 PM ET

 

Open Court delves into the impact Magic Johnson and Larry Bird had on the NBA.

The stars of the 1980s Celtics-Lakers rivalry are still near and dear to many an NBA fan's heart -- and wallet.

A 1980 Topps card featuring Magic Johnson and Larry Bird -- as well as 76ers legend Julius Erving -- was auctioned on Ebay for a winning bid of $125,200 on Wednesday night.

Bird and Johnson were rivals on the collegiate and professional levels while eventually becoming fast friends. The two faced each other in the NBA Finals on three different occasions (1984, 1985, 1987) as well as in the 1979 NCAA Championship game.

Between them, Bird and Johnson accounted for eight NBA championships, six MVP awards and 24 All-Star appearances from 1980 through 1992.

