Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio reveal Utah Jazz throwback jerseys

From NBA Twitter reports

Sep 19, 2018 6:30 PM ET

The Utah Jazz made the playoffs every year from 1984 through 2003. The first 12 years of that run were highlighted by the franchise's 'J'-note logo and uniforms, a look that will return in throwback form this upcoming season.

Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio revealed the old/new look via Twitter, providing a glimpse as to how Utah's current generation will pay homage to an era that included Hall-of-Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Mitchell in particular is a fan of the NBA old-school. The runner-up for 2017-18 Kia Rookie of the Year paid homage to Vince Carter jersey during the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest by wearing his Toronto Raptors jersey. The event also saw Mitchell don the jersey of former Jazz guard and 1980-81 Rookie of the Year Darrell Griffith.

