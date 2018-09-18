Report: Isaiah Thomas may not be ready for Denver Nuggets training camp

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Sep 18, 2018 10:41 PM ET

A lethal scorer when healthy, Isaiah Thomas is expected to serve as the Nuggets' sixth man this season.

Isaiah Thomas' availability for training camp remains in question as he continues to work his way back from hip surgery, according to Nuggets reporter Christopher Dempsey.

Asked about Thomas' recovery, Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Thomas is progressing but won't be rushed back.
 


“We’ll see. Like all of our guys, we want to be especially sensitive to Isaiah," Connelly said. "I think he probably has rushed back [in the past]. We want Isaiah to be right. So, he’s working his butt off a couple times a day with our guys. He’s getting better by the day. But we’re not trying to win the preseason. Whenever he’s ready, he’ll be out there and I’m sure he’ll be impactful.”

Thomas, who played in just 32 games last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, had had arthroscopic hip surgery back in March.

The two-time All-Star signed with the Nuggets on July 12.

