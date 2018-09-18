Report: Isaiah Thomas may not be ready for Denver Nuggets training camp

Isaiah Thomas' availability for training camp remains in question as he continues to work his way back from hip surgery, according to Nuggets reporter Christopher Dempsey.

Asked about Thomas' recovery, Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Thomas is progressing but won't be rushed back.



Isaiah Thomas continues to rehab from arthroscopic hip surgery in March. His availability for training camp next week remains in question. Here is Tim Connelly, #Nuggets President of Basketball Ops, on Thomas' status during an interview for Wednesday's Nuggets 360 on @AltitudeTVpic.twitter.com/E6192yk46N — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) September 18, 2018



“We’ll see. Like all of our guys, we want to be especially sensitive to Isaiah," Connelly said. "I think he probably has rushed back [in the past]. We want Isaiah to be right. So, he’s working his butt off a couple times a day with our guys. He’s getting better by the day. But we’re not trying to win the preseason. Whenever he’s ready, he’ll be out there and I’m sure he’ll be impactful.”

Thomas, who played in just 32 games last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, had had arthroscopic hip surgery back in March.

The two-time All-Star signed with the Nuggets on July 12.