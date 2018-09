Veteran point guard Jarrett Jack will join the Pelicans on a one-year contract, The Athletic reported Monday.

It would mark Jack's third stint in New Orleans, and second with the Pelicans.

The 13-year veteran averaged 7.5 points and 5.6 assists in 65 appearances with the Knicks last season.