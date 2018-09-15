Around The League
Report: Minnesota Timberwolves center Justin Patton breaks foot

Sep 15, 2018 9:35 PM ET

Timberwolves center Justin Patton will need surgery after breaking his right foot, the Athletic reported on Saturday.

It marks the latest setback for Patton, who was limited to just four minutes as a rookie last season after breaking his left foot after the 2017 draft, in which the Wolves took him 16th overall out of Creighton. 

