Report: Minnesota Timberwolves center Justin Patton breaks foot

Timberwolves center Justin Patton will need surgery after breaking his right foot, the Athletic reported on Saturday.

Justin Patton will undergo surgery on fractured right foot early this week, league sources said. https://t.co/HFjl27kFoM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2018

It marks the latest setback for Patton, who was limited to just four minutes as a rookie last season after breaking his left foot after the 2017 draft, in which the Wolves took him 16th overall out of Creighton.