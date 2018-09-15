Around The League
Report: Jimmy Butler to discuss uncertain future with Minnesota Timberwolves

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Sep 15, 2018 5:57 PM ET

Jimmy Butler will reportedly address his future with the Timberwolves in a meeting with management next week.

Just months after making their first postseason appearance since 2004, one of Minnesota's key All-Stars is reportedly uncertain about his future with the Timberwolves.

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Jimmy Butler "has begun to seriously contemplate his future with the franchise" and will meet with general manager Scott Layden and coach Tim Thibodeau early next week.

The Timberwolves acquired Butler from Chicago in exchange for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen during the 2017 offseason. The former 30th overall pick helped propel the young Timberwolves to a 47-35 season while earning his fourth consecutive All-Star berth. Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game on his way to All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team honors.

Butler, however, is entering the final year of his current contract, heightening the uncertainty around his future beyond 2018-19.

