Report: Jimmy Butler to discuss uncertain future with Minnesota Timberwolves

Just months after making their first postseason appearance since 2004, one of Minnesota's key All-Stars is reportedly uncertain about his future with the Timberwolves.

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Jimmy Butler "has begun to seriously contemplate his future with the franchise" and will meet with general manager Scott Layden and coach Tim Thibodeau early next week.

Jimmy Butler will meet with Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden on Monday to "have honest conversations about the All-Star's future with the team," sources tell @TheAthleticMIN. Story upcoming. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 15, 2018

Sources: Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler has begun to seriously contemplate his future with the franchise. Our @JonKrawczynski reports Butler and Thibodeau will meet on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2018

The Timberwolves acquired Butler from Chicago in exchange for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen during the 2017 offseason. The former 30th overall pick helped propel the young Timberwolves to a 47-35 season while earning his fourth consecutive All-Star berth. Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game on his way to All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team honors.

Butler, however, is entering the final year of his current contract, heightening the uncertainty around his future beyond 2018-19.