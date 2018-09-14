Prosecutor to review club incident involving Houston Rockets' James Harden

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Prosecutors are reviewing allegations that Houston Rockets star James Harden took a woman's cellphone outside a Scottsdale nightclub last month.

Police told The Arizona Republic that a city prosecutor is looking at their investigation.

The 42-year-old woman reported that she was recording a fight Aug. 11 when Harden grabbed her by the wrist.

She says he then grabbed her cellphone and threw it onto the roof.

According to the police report, Harden and someone in his entourage gave her $500 to pay for a replacement.

The woman was treated at a hospital for a wrist injury.

Harden, who played at Arizona State University, was voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player in June.

A representative for the Houston Rockets did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.