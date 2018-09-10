Miami Heat re-sign Udonis Haslem

Official release

Sep 10, 2018 6:27 PM ET

Veteran forward Udonis Haslem will return for his 16th season with the Heat.

The Miami Heat announced today that they have re-signed forward Udonis Haslem. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It’s great to have our captain back,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “We’re looking forward to having UD back for his 16th season with the Heat.”

Haslem, a three-time NBA Champion, has played his entire 15-year NBA career with the HEAT and currently holds the second-longest streak by any active player with only one team in the league. He has appeared in 844 career regular season games (498 starts) averaging 7.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 25.4 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.