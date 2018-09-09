Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker undergoes hand surgery, out six weeks

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker underwent hand surgery on Monday, per a release from the team. The procedure repaired the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint in his right hand, and is expected to keep Booker out for six weeks.

That time frame would see him recovered roughly one week into the regular season. The 6-foot-6 guard dealt with hand pain during the final month of the 2017-18 season and ultimately sat out the last 12 games.

Booker, who signed a five-year maximum extension during the offseason, is coming off his third NBA season in which he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. The former 13th overall pick won the JBL Three-Point Contest during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend and recently participated in the USA Men's National Team minicamp in Las Vegas.

The Suns were hoping to take a step forward behind Booker and the offseason additions of No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, No. 10 overall pick Mikal Bridges and free agent signee Trevor Ariza. Phoenix has not made the playoffs since 2010.