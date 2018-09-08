Report: New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis changing agents

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has reportedly changed agents, according to an ESPN report.

The five-time All-Star is separating from longtime agent Thad Foucher.

During last season, Davis was subject to rumors circulating that the Boston Celtics were interested in trading for the three-time All-NBA player.

Davis' current deal, which he signed in 2015, doesn't expire until 2020-2021. There's a player option for the final year.

Last season he had a career-year averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.