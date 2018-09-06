Naismith Hall of Fame a haven for all categories of basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – There were legit reasons for the folks peering down from the balconies Thursday afternoon to know who Charlie Scott was.

For one, Scott in his day was a super-quick, shot-hoisting point guard who averaged 25 points and 22.6 field-goal attempts in his first three NBA seasons for Phoenix, back in the league’s pre-3-pointer days. For another, Scott was the first black scholarship athlete at the University of North Carolina, adding a little extra cultural cachet to his story.

But alas, Scott played his last NBA game more than 38 years ago, back in March 1980 when Magic and Larry were still revving up. Time waits for no man, we were told both by Chaucer and the Stones, and Scott was realistic as he stepped to a podium at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I played so long ago,” the still slender, still spirited 69-year-old said, “a lot of people don’t even remember when I played. But what I can do is, when they ask, ‘When did I join the Hall of Fame?’ I can say, ‘Do you know Grant Hill? Do you know Steve Nash? Well, they were in my class.’”

The comment drew laughs throughout the vast room and all along the stage, filled as it was with other members of the Hall’s Class of 2018. Set for their official enshrinement ceremony at Springfield’s Symphony Hall Friday night, the group of inductees represented basketball at almost every level, across all categories.

There were recent NBA superstars: Hill, Nash, Ray Allen. There were old-school guys: Scott, Maurice Cheeks. Charles (Lefty) Driesell, the longtime coach at Maryland and three other schools, represented the NCAA world. Katie Smith and Tina Thompson were on hand as legends of the WNBA and women’s basketball in general.

If you only knew Dino Radja from his four seasons with the Boston Celtics from 1993-1997, you missed most of the Croatian forward’s story (three consecutive EuroLeague titles, a multiple MVP winner, a decorated Olympian and more). Rick Welts, president and COO of the Golden State Warriors, was there was a longtime NBA contributor and Rod Thorn was right next to him as an even longer-time contributor, dating back to his days as the No. 2 pick in the 1963 draft, his stints with teams in vacated markets (Baltimore, St. Louis, Seattle), his status as the GM who drafted Michael Jordan, his work as a Nets executive and his role as the NBA’s top cop in doling out fines and suspensions for much of Commissioner David Stern’s tenure.

Two others were absent Friday: point guard Jason Kidd was sick, the crowd was told, though the Hall was hopeful Kidd would arrive for Friday’s ceremony. And Ora Mae Washington, a pioneer in women’s basketball who retired in the 1940s, was being honored posthumously.

What was clear, though, was how varied and – while it’s a term overused and often misapplied in political contexts – how diverse this Class of 2018 was. And it happened organically, because basketball remains a meritocratic endeavor, with Hall candidates for the most part emerging organically.

“It’s really incredible to see people who impacted the game in different ways, in different places and in different times,” Nash told NBA.com later. “It’s a great fabric of our sport. I think it’s a cool addition to the whole process that it’s not just [NBA] players.”

Said Smith, the 2008 WNBA MVP, two-time league champion, three-time Olympic gold winner and current coach of the New York Liberty: “It’s very special that we’re all in it together. Those who are in basketball, it’s wild, because there’s always been an appreciation between all of us.”

The all-things-to-all-enshrinees nature of the Naismith Hall has drawn criticism in the past. Trying to properly honor the legends of the NBA alongside still-active college coaches, alongside ABA alumni and international players whose games weren’t available even on short-wave radio … well, it strikes some as a hodge-podge without consistent, discernible criteria for election.

It isn’t an easy sell to an American NBA fan to explain why Radja belongs while Jack Sikma and Sidney Moncrief wait and wait. Or why John Calipari has been in since 2015 but Johnny (Red) Kerr and Rudy Tomjanovich can’t crack the coaching honorees.

It’s not this way in baseball, where the Hall in Cooperstown, N.Y., is all about the major leagues (and their roots, meriting Negro League additions for the past five decades). The shrines to which NFL and NHL players aspire also are very specific to those U.S. or North American leagues, respectively.

This one is different. And while some still consider it a weakness, the scenes Thursday and again Friday night make a pretty persuasive argument that this way is more correct. And natural.

“Basketball’s one of the few areas where you have the opportunity to make it a worldly event,” Scott said. “Everybody [elsewhere] doesn’t play baseball, everybody doesn’t play football. So those Halls of Fame are confined to particular circumstances. But basketball has different [facets], and I think each one should be recognized, as they are.”

Said Welts, whose NBA career began as a ball boy for the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1970s: “That’s one thing we feel is special about basketball, how inclusive it is, how global it is, how the classes tend to be so varied, how it brings people together.

“It is, in fact, what sports is all about. It doesn’t matter where you came from, it doesn’t matter what your background is. If you do your job, on the court or off, you have an opportunity to have a wonderful life with basketball as your career.”