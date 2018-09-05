L.A. Clippers match New Orleans Pelicans' offer sheet for Tyrone Wallace

The L.A. Clippers have exercised their right of first refusal and will retain guard Tyrone Wallace, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. Per NBA rule, the Clippers had two days to match the offer sheet provided to Wallace by the New Orleans Pelicans.



Wallace spent training camp with Los Angeles before the club’s G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, acquired his returning player rights from the Salt Lake City Stars in October 2017. He spent the early part of the 2017-18 season with Agua Caliente, appearing in 26 games and averaged 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. On January 6, Wallace signed a two-way contract with the L.A. Clippers, appearing in 30 games for Los Angeles and averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.4 minutes.



“We identified Tyrone as a versatile, competitive and tough-minded player who adds to the organizational culture,” said Frank. “Ty worked hard with our staff at Agua Caliente and Los Angeles, and his growth has been a reflection of his commitment to getting better. Together with our team’s player development program, Ty demonstrated impressive improvement and contributed meaningfully to our team last season. We are excited to welcome Ty back to the Clippers.”



A native of Bakersfield, Calif., Wallace was selected 60th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley.