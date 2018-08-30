Report: Houston Rockets trade Ryan Anderson to Phoenix Suns for Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight

After seeing two key rotation players move on during free agency, the Houston Rockets have reportedly swung a trade that should help fortify themselves for another Western Conference run.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets have traded veteran forward Ryan Anderson to Phoenix for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss.

Chriss, the eighth overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, is coming off a disappointing sophomore season in which he lost a starting spot on the league-worst Suns. The two-year forward saw his offensive production and efficiency drop after a rookie year in which he averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Knight, meanwhile, is coming off ACL surgery that kept him sidelined for all of 2017-18.

The Suns acquire Anderson, whose defensive deficiencies ultimately saw him average just 8.6 minutes in 11 playoff games last year. With his career 38.2-percent clip from 3-point range, however, he could provide an extra shooting threat next to budding young guard Devin Booker and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.