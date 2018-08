When a legend retires, the NBA world notices. That is just one of the many ways to measure what Manu Ginobili meant to the basketball community.

From longtime foes to those who are only now coming into their own, players of all calibers paid their social media respects to the left-handed guard from Argentina. From references to his deceiving Euro-step to his impact as a person, there was no shortage of kind words for the four-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA All-Star.