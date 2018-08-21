Kobe Bryant not planning to play in BIG3 league next year

Aug 21, 2018 4:41 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP)  -- Kobe Bryant won't be coming out of retirement to play in the BIG3 next year.

A spokesperson for the longtime Los Angeles Lakers star said Tuesday that Bryant isn't playing next season in the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players.

Speculation that Bryant would play had heated up earlier in the day when league co-founder and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz said during the league's weekly conference call that he "did hear from a credible source yesterday that Kobe says he's playing next year."

But Molly Carter, chief marketing officer of Kobe Inc., says the NBA's No. 3 career scorer has no plans to do so.

The BIG3 wraps up its second season with the championship game on Friday in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.