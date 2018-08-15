Atlanta Hawks unveil throwback jersey, special court for 50th anniversary season

The Atlanta Hawks are not only celebrating their 50th anniversary season with a renovated Philips Arena, but with a new Hardwood Classics jersey and special court design.

The team announced the jersey and court -- along with several improvements at Philips Arena -- at a special event in Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to a press release, "in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the club’s move to Atlanta from St. Louis, the Hawks will wear the first jersey they wore in Atlanta this season – a powder blue and red-trimmed uniform that was worn most famously by Lou Hudson for just one season in 1968."

Second-year forward John Collins showed off the duds at the event.

The Hawks also announced they would play nine games on a specially designed court.

“This upcoming season, our 50th year in Atlanta, is a unique opportunity to honor our history while continuing to reimagine how we engage and entertain our fans not only at our transformed Arena but virtually through media and gaming,” Koonin said. “Our fans, their interests and consumption continue to evolve, and we are committed to engaging them in innovative ways.”