Reports: Shabazz Muhammad to re-sign with Milwaukee Bucks

Swingman Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports from both Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez. According to Velazquez, no deal has been signed yet but the sides are close to reaching that point:

The Bucks and Muhammad are working on a deal — it's close, but not officially done — that would bring the 6-foot-6, free-agent wing back to the team to compete for a roster spot, a source told the Journal Sentinel on Monday night.

Milwaukee's roster currently includes 14 players on guaranteed contracts. Center Tyler Zeller remains with the team on a non-guaranteed deal. Additionally, Travis Trice, Brandon McCoy and Jordan Barnett have signed training-camp contracts. NBA teams can hold as many as 20 players during training camp before the roster is trimmed to 15 players for the regular season.

Muhammad's contract will likely be for training camp, but he could potentially fill the team's final roster spot should the Bucks decide he's a better fit than Zeller. There's a chance that could happen considering it would be unusual for the Bucks to start the season with four centers — Zeller, Brook Lopez, John Henson and Thon Maker — but Muhammad will have to prove he deserves the spot over another member of the Bucks' training-camp roster or free agent.

During exit interviews in April, he hoped he could find his way back onto the Bucks' roster after a positive stretch in Milwaukee to end the season.

“I like Milwaukee a lot," Muhammad said. "I like how the program’s run and everybody here. ...

“I think I’ve been playing really well, I’ve been playing some of my best basketball. The biggest thing for me, I think, is to work on my jumper, my three-point shot and try to stretch the defense out for us next year if I’m here.”