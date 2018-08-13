Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony ended their weeks-long dance with each other. Today, the former All-Star forward signed his deal with the team, the Rockets announced Monday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: #Rockets GM Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward @carmeloanthony.



According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets were signing Anthony to his one-year, $2.4 million deal soon.

Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony plans to sign his one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Houston Rockets on Monday, league sources told ESPN. Anthony has traveled to Houston, and will finish his physical Monday before signing the contract, league sources said. Anthony, 34, also received $25.4 million of his original 2018-19 salary -- minus a $2.4 million contract buyout with the Atlanta Hawks. ... Anthony met with GM Daryl Morey and coach Mike D'Antoni in Las Vegas during summer league. The Thunder granted permission to do, once the sides decided that a parting was imminent. Anthony had also met with the Miami Heat, and considered signing there.

Anthony was waived by the Atlanta Hawks on July 30, after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 19.

On Aug. 7, Charania confirmed Anthony and the Rockets verbally agreed to a deal that Anthony would eventually sign after an offseason trip to Africa.

Anthony’s lone season in Oklahoma City was largely a bust. He averaged 16.2 points and struggled at times in his new role alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The 10-time All-Star posted career lows in scoring average and field goal percentage, and the Thunder were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by Utah.

The 34-year-old Anthony had been the headliner his entire career — he’s 19th in NBA history with 25,417 points — but he was more of a catch-and-shoot scorer last season instead of the isolation specialist he had always been. His playing time dwindled in the playoffs. In Game 6 of the first-round series against Utah that ended Oklahoma City’s season, he played fewer minutes than reserve Jerami Grant. After the season, he said he prefers to play with the ball in his hands more and said coming off the bench is “out of the question.”

Anthony opted in earlier this summer to accept the $28 million he was due next season. The Thunder re-signed Grant, then it was reported that Anthony and the Thunder would eventually part ways, though it was unclear how it would happen.

Anthony should help the Rockets fill their void at forward after the team lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute during free agency.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.