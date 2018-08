2018 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot: Western Conference

The 2018 NBA rookie class showed off their uniforms (and personalities) on Sunday during the annual NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.

Check out some of the best photos from the top rookies in the Western Conference.

* * *

Deandre Ayton | Phoenix Suns, No. 1 pick

* * *

Marvin Bagley III | Sacramento Kings, No. 2 pick

* * *

Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks, No. 3 pick

* * *

Jaren Jackson Jr. | Memphis Grizzlies, No. 4 pick

* * *

Mikal Bridges | Phoenix Suns, No. 10 pick

* * *

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | LA Clippers, No. 11 pick

* * *

Jerome Robinson | LA Clippers, No. 13 pick

* * *

Lonnie Walker IV | San Antonio Spurs, No. 18 pick

* * *

Josh Okogie | Minnesota Timberwolves, No. 20 pick

* * *

Grayson Allen | Utah Jazz, No. 21 pick

* * *

* * *