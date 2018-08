2018 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot: Eastern Conference

The 2018 NBA rookie class showed off their uniforms (and personalities) on Sunday during the annual NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.

Check out some of the best photos from the top rookies in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young | Atlanta Hawks, No. 5 pick

Mohamed Bamba | Orlando Magic, No. 6 pick

Wendell Carter Jr. | Chicago Bulls, No. 7 pick

Collin Sexton | Cleveland Cavaliers, No. 8 pick

Kevin Knox | New York Knicks, No. 9 pick

Miles Bridges | Charlotte Hornets, No. 12 pick

Troy Brown Jr. | Washington Wizards, No. 15 pick

Donte DiVincenzo | Milwaukee Bucks, No. 17 pick

Kevin Huerter | Atlanta Hawks, No. 19 pick

Chandler Hutchison | Chicago Bulls, No. 22 pick

Aaron Holiday | Indiana Pacers, No. 23 pick

