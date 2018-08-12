Best from 2018 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The 2018 NBA rookie class gathered in New York for the annual NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on Sunday. From Deandre Ayton to Luka Doncic to Trae Young, see how the top picks from the 2018 NBA Draft look in their new threads.

Best Photos: Eastern Conference | Western Conference

> Past NBA Rookie Photo shoots: 2017| 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013

* * *

See your fave rook?



The 2018 #NBARooks get their Rookie Photo Shoot portrait taken! pic.twitter.com/wQn8iccoBi — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *