Best from 2018 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The 2018 NBA rookie class gathered in New York for the annual NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on Sunday. From Deandre Ayton to Luka Doncic to Trae Young, see how the top picks from the 2018 NBA Draft look in their new threads.
See your fave rook?— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018
The 2018 #NBARooks get their Rookie Photo Shoot portrait taken! pic.twitter.com/wQn8iccoBi
New threads for @luka7doncic! #NBARookspic.twitter.com/CJMIWO8G1o— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018
College teammates @hamidoudiallo & @shaiglalex bring out the 🎂 to celebrate @KevKnox’s 19th Birthday! #NBARookspic.twitter.com/rKMhriuAHn— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018
D U K E. @GraysonJAllen x @wendellcarter34 x @MB3FIVE x @gtrentjr. #NBARookspic.twitter.com/hrsGEpmJWG— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018
.@MPJr vs. @TheTraeYoung 🔥#NBARookspic.twitter.com/ylK8HWKugO— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 12, 2018
🍽 Lunchtime at the #NBARooks shoot! pic.twitter.com/9GgWG4pAjK— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018
Oooooh... @DeandreAyton serenades the #NBARooks shoot! pic.twitter.com/sJKTTUvSbc— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018
#NBARooks@mikal_bridges & @lonniewalker_4 fill out @johnschuhmann’s annual https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW Rookie Survey! pic.twitter.com/99cMbTJMfZ— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2018
