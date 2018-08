Sam Amick of USA Today and John Schuhmann join me to help break down each team in the Western Conference as we analyze Schuhmann's mid-summer Power Rankings.

Which team is the biggest threat to Golden State? How much can LeBron James help the Lakers? Are the Jazz ready to become elite? We discuss these storylines and many more during our wide-ranging conversation.

* * *

