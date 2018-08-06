Report: Greg Monroe, Toronto Raptors agree to one-year deal

Veteran center Greg Monroe has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent Greg Monroe has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2018

Monroe played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics last season with averages of 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over 51 games. In the playoffs with the Celtics, he averaged 9.5 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over nine games.

The Raptors will feature a new-look roster in 2018-19 highlighted by All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, who was acquired in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for franchise-star DeMar DeRozan. Earlier this summer, the team hired Nick Nurse to take over coaching responsibilities from longtime coach Dwane Casey. Nurse had been an assistant coach in Toronto since 2013.

Monroe was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 7 pick of the 2010 NBA Draft. The 28-year-old center will join Jonas Valanciunas, Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam in Toronto's big-man rotation.

* * *