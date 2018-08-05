Reports: L.A. Clippers set to trade forward Sam Dekker to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade to acquire forward Sam Dekker from the L.A. Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner.

No other details are available, but Wojnarowski says the Clippers are clearing a roster spot and Cleveland gives Dekker a chance for more playing time. Here's more from Wojnarowski on the pending deal:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Clippersforward Sam Dekker, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday. The two sides were working out the parameters of the exchange, which could include cash or future considerations, sources said. But Cleveland will not be trading a player back to the Clippers. The Clippers are making the move to clear a roster spot. The trade is not expected to be finalized until Monday or Tuesday. Dekker, a three-year NBA veteran, played his first two seasons with the Houston Rockets, who drafted him with the 18th pick in 2015 out of Wisconsin.

Dekker spent his first two season with the Rockets before being traded to the Clippers before last season as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston. Dekker averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing 12.1 minutes per game over 73 contests in 2017-18.