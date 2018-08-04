President Donald Trump takes shot at LeBron James over CNN interview in late night tweet

President Donald Trump weighed in on LeBron James' recent interview with CNN's Don Lemon, and also picked a side on the LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate.

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, [CNN anchor] Don Lemon," Trump tweeted. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!"

On Monday, James sat down for an interview to promote a new public school that his charitable foundation helped build. In the interview, James and Lemon talked about race, Trump and the state of the country.