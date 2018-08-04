President Donald Trump takes shot at LeBron James over CNN interview in late night tweet

Aug 4, 2018 1:29 AM ET

President Donald Trump weighed in on LeBron James' recent interview with CNN's Don Lemon, and also picked a side on the LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate.

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, [CNN anchor] Don Lemon," Trump tweeted. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!"

On Monday, James sat down for an interview to promote a new public school that his charitable foundation helped build. In the interview, James and Lemon talked about race, Trump and the state of the country.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.