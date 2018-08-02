Young players learn from NBA, WNBA standouts at 2018 Basketball Without Borders camp in Africa

The Basketball Without Borders Africa 2018 camp opened yesterday in Johannesburg as the excitement builds for the NBA Africa Game 2018 on Saturday (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2).

At the camp, 78 of the leading boys and girls from 29 countries in Africa learn how to be better basketball players as well as teach them skills to help inspire others through a series of events designed to help leave a lasting mark on their communities.

That NBA Africa Game 2018 will mark the third such game in NBA history. The past two Africa Games -- in Johannesburg in 2015 and 2017 -- were sell-outs and were hosted to support charities including the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Africa, SOS Children’s Villages South Africa (SOSCVSA) and UNICEF.

At Wednesday's camp, a collection of current and former NBA and WNBA greats -- such as Joel Embiid, Swin Cash, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others -- helped teach young players in Africa essential skills to take their game to the next level.

Below are some photos from the BWB camp ...

Joel Embiid has some fun at Hoops 4 Hope at the Basketball Without Boarders Africa program.

WNBA legend Swin Cash goes over drills with the campers at Wednesday's camp.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shows off his patented sky hook to campers in Johannesburg.

Danilo Gallinari plays some defense during a Basketball Without Boarders Africa camp drill.

Joel Embiid shoots over Bismack Biyombo as players warm up at Wednesday's camp.

Harrison Barnes and Rudy Gay look on during a Basketball Without Boarders Africa camp drill Wednesday.

Team Africa's roster consists of Luol Deng (Los Angeles Lakers; South Sudan) and Ian Mahinmi (Washington Wizards; France; parent from Benin), Al-Farouq Aminu (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.; parents from Nigeria), Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte Hornets; Democratic Republic of the Congo)*, Cheick Diallo(New Orleans Pelicans; Mali), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011)*, Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic; France; parent from Algeria), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Republic of the Congo), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Oklahoma City Thunder; France; parent from Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012). Team Africa will be coached by Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.

Team World will consist of John Collins (Atlanta Hawks; U.S.), JaVale McGee (Lakers; U.S.), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks; U.S.) and Marvin Williams (Hornets; U.S.), Harrison Barnes (Mavericks; U.S.), Danilo Gallinari (LA Clippers; Italy; BWB Europe 2003), Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs; U.S.)*, Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks; U.S.)*, and Hassan Whiteside (Heat; U.S.). Team World will be coached by Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina (Italy).

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will take place following the 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa. In honor of the centenary of Nelson Mandela, the game will be played in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.