Report: Milwaukee Bucks waive Brandon Jennings

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Aug 1, 2018 7:55 PM ET

Brandon Jennings averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 assists in 14 games with the Bucks in 2017-18.

The Milwaukee Bucks have waived point guard Brandon Jennings, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Jennings joined the Bucks in March, signing a pair of 10-day contracts before reaching a multi-year deal on April 1 that allowed him to finish the season with Milwaukee and stay with the team this summer on a non-guaranteed deal.

The Bucks originally drafted Jennings with the 10th overall pick in the 2009 draft. After a four-year stint with the team, Jennings played for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards before last season's return to Milwaukee.

In a separate move, the Bucks officially signed free agent guard Pat Connaughton.

