Game Recap: Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68

Joel Bartilotta, Rotoworld

LAS VEGAS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 82-68 in the Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinals at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday.

While there were four ties and four lead changes in the first half, Cleveland ran away with this game in the third quarter. The Cavaliers outscored the Raptors 21 to 4 in that third quarter, holding Toronto to just 2-of-19 from the field. The Raptors were never able to get the game within a nine-point margin from there, as the Cavaliers dominated the second half.

Defense was key for Cleveland, which held Toronto to 30.9 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. Rebounding was also an advantage for Cleveland, with the Cavaliers winning that battle, 47-35.

The Raptors (2-4) leading scorer came off the bench, with Chris Boucher providing 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Alfonzo McKinnie and Malachi Richardson led the starters with 14 points apiece. The other three starters combined for just seven points. Giddy Potts also played well off the bench, totaling 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The Cavaliers (5-1) best player was John Holland, as he led the team with 23 points on 8-of-12 from the field. Collin Sexton accrued 18 points, three rebounds and six assists. Scoochie Smith and Billy Preston both led the bench with 10 points apiece. Preston added nine boards to his line while Smith provided an additional four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.