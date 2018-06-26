NBA TV's Summer League coverage tips off with 2018 NBA Draft picks Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson, Jr. & Trae Young expected to be in action on Monday, July 2

NBA TV’s Summer League coverage – the first opportunity to see many of the NBA’s top rookies in action – will feature 46 live game telecasts in 15 days beginning Monday, July 2. The network’s schedule – including live game telecasts from all three Summer League locations – will feature a matchup of top five picks in this year’s NBA Draft when the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young face the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson, Jr., on Monday, July 2, at 7 p.m. ET. The network will also showcase the Sacramento Kings and No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III facing the Los Angeles Lakers and Moritz Wagner at 11 p.m.

Live event coverage will include 10 game telecasts from the Sacramento Kings’ California Classic Summer League and the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League – five from each location – held from July 2-5. Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will host the inaugural California Classic Summer League, while the Utah Jazz Summer League games will be held at the team’s Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The network will also present 36 live game telecasts from the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas from July 6-14 – with many of the top selections from the 2018 NBA Draft expected to compete – at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion.

NBA TV’s coverage from Las Vegas will tip off with the Orlando Magic and Mohamed Bamba facing the Brooklyn Nets and Dzanan Musa at 5 p.m., as well as a 9 p.m. matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Collin Sexton and the Washington Wizards with Troy Brown.

The network’s on-site commentators in Las Vegas will include analysts Isiah Thomas, Greg Anthony, Steve Smith, Stu Jackson, Derek Fisher and eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, who will serve as a guest analyst for the network for the third straight year. Matt Winer, Rick Kamla, Kristen Ledlow, Casey Stern, Ros Gold-Onwude and Jared Greenberg will share play-by-play responsibilities. Dennis Scott, Ro Parrish, Ledlow, Greenberg and Gold-Onwude will serve as reporters.

The latest news and player movement from the league’s free agency period will also be featured during daily studio coverage. The Starters, NBA TV’s collective of fan-focused voices, will offer a 30-minute recap show following each night’s final game from Las Vegas, July 6-10. Co-hosts J.E. Skeets and Tas Melas and contributors Trey Kerby and Leigh Ellis will offer nightly highlights, news and information, along with interviews with players and coaches. The foursome will also call a Summer League game together on Tuesday, July 10. The network’s signature studio show, NBA GameTime, will feature live episodes following each day’s last game of the night, July 11-17.

Additional NBA Summer League schedule highlights for NBA TV:

Sacramento & Utah Summer Leagues, July 2-5

NBA TV will feature back-to-back tripleheader days of live game action from Sacramento and Utah on Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3, followed by a four-game slate on Thursday, July 5. Along with offering first looks at Bagley, Jackson, Young and Wagner, the network’s coverage will also include the San Antonio Spurs with Lonnie Walker and the Jazz with Grayson Allen in Salt Lake City, plus the Golden State Warriors, with Jacob Evans, and the Miami Heat in Sacramento. Live game coverage tips off at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 inLas Vegas

TV will present the first game of the MGM Resorts Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas with the Indiana Pacers – making their event debut – and Aaron Holiday facing the Houston Rockets in the first of five live game telecasts on Friday, July 6, starting at 3 p.m. All 30 teams will be in action in Las Vegas for the first time, providing fans the opportunity to see many of the league’s top young players, including this year’s top pick DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix), plus additional top 10 picks Bagley, Jackson, Young, Bamba, Wendell Carter, Jr. (Chicago), Sexton, Kevin Knox (New York) and Mikal Bridges (Phoenix).

NBA TV is a part of NBA Digital, the NBA's extensive cross-platform portfolio of digital assets jointly-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports including NBA TV, NBA App, NBA.com, NBA League Pass and NBAGLeague.com.