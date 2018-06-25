Report: Danny Green opts into contract with San Antonio Spurs

Danny Green has reportedly exercised his contract option with the San Antonio Spurs for next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The nine-year veteran, the last eight in San Antonio, averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 70 games.
From NBA Twitter and media reports
Jun 25, 2018 8:48 PM ET
