Report: Danny Green opts into contract with San Antonio Spurs

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 25, 2018 8:48 PM ET

Danny Green has been a defensive fixture for the Spurs the last eight seasons.

Danny Green has reportedly exercised his contract option with the San Antonio Spurs for next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The nine-year veteran, the last eight in San Antonio, averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 70 games. 

 

