Report: Forward Mike Muscala exercises option to stay with Atlanta Hawks

From NBA Twitter reports

Jun 24, 2018 5:08 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala has optioned into his contract with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In his fifth season, the 6-11 forward enjoyed career-highs in points (7.6) and rebounds (4.3) in 53 games played.

