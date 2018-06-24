Report: Forward Mike Muscala exercises option to stay with Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala has optioned into his contract with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
In his fifth season, the 6-11 forward enjoyed career-highs in points (7.6) and rebounds (4.3) in 53 games played.
From NBA Twitter reports
Jun 24, 2018 5:08 PM ET
