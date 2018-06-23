Report: Carmelo Anthony declines option, will remain with Oklahoma City Thunder

Carmelo Anthony, 34, will remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder after declining his early-termination option, Yahoo! Sports reported on Saturday.

Anthony was traded to the Thunder last fall after six-plus seasons with the New York Knicks. He averaged a career-low 16.2 points on 40.4 percent shooting as the Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.