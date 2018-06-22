Spurs GM R.C. Buford holds out hope relationship with Kawhi Leonard can be repaired

Thursday marked another NBA Draft. But in San Antonio, attention remains fixed squarely on whether the Spurs can repair their relationship with disgruntled star Kawhi Leonard.

General manager R.C. Buford expressed his hope that the Spurs will be able to do just that, telling reporters their goal is to keep the two-time All-Star in San Antonio "for a long time" despite his reported desire to play elsewhere.

"Kawhi and his family mean a lot to our organization and to our community," said Buford, as reported by the San Antonio Express-News. "While none of us would wish we are where we are, we are going to do what we can to build the best relationship we can with him. We will explore all of our options, but the first one would be to keep Kawhi as part of our group."

A bizarre season in which Leonard played just nine games despite being cleared by the Spurs to return from a persistent quad injury came to a head last week when reports surfaced that he no longer wants to play for the team that traded for him on Draft night in 2011.

Leonard is reportedly upset with how the Spurs handled his injury, and public comments by teammate Tony Parker and coach Gregg Popovich that he deemed to be not sufficiently supportive.

Popovich reportedly met with Leonard in California earlier this week in the hopes of clearing the air. And despite Leonard's reported desire to play in Los Angeles, preferably for the Lakers, Buford's comment indicates the Spurs aren't going to give up the player they groomed to succeed Tim Duncan so easily.