Report: Dallas Mavericks expected to hold Luka Doncic out of Las Vegas Summer League

Many of the players selected in Thursday night's Draft will be on display next month in NBA Summer League.

No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic likely will not be among them, reports ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

A Mavs source says Luka Doncic is unlikely to play in the Las Vegas summer league. The Mavs don’t want to overwork Doncic in the wake of a long EuroLeague season that ended earlier this week. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 22, 2018



It appears the Dallas Mavericks will prioritze rest for their prized rookie, who is coming off a long EuroLeague season. Between FIBA play, Eurobasket, and ACB league games, Doncic has played over 150 professional basketball games the last two seasons.

"We've got to understand that he is 19," said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle after the Draft. "NBA stardom doesn't happen overnight. It's going to be a process, and we've got to protect him as well as be excited for him to get on the floor and do the things that he's done so well in Europe."

Dallas moved up two spots in a trade with Atlanta to select Doncic as the Draft's No. 3 pick, while the Mavs shipped Trae Young to the Hawks at No. 5 and a future first-round pick.