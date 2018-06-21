2018 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers deal Villanova's Mikal Bridges to Phoenix Suns

Suns trade rights of Zhaire Smith, 2021 first round pick to Sixers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 21, 2018 9:24 PM ET

Mikal Bridges and his mom embrace after he was selected by their hometown Sixers. But later the Villanova star was traded to the Suns.

Villanova star Mikal Bridges had the dream evening when he was selected by his hometown Philadelphia 76ers with the 10th pick. His mother works in the human resources department with the Sixers.

But those happy feelings were short lived as the Sixers reportedly traded Bridges’ draft rights to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith, who was selected 16th by the Suns.

Phoenix gives up its unprotected 2021 first round pick it acquired from the Miami Heat in the Goran Dragic trade in 2015.

