Philadelphia 76ers deal Villanova's Mikal Bridges to Phoenix Suns

Villanova star Mikal Bridges had the dream evening when he was selected by his hometown Philadelphia 76ers with the 10th pick. His mother works in the human resources department with the Sixers.

But those happy feelings were short lived as the Sixers reportedly traded Bridges’ draft rights to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith, who was selected 16th by the Suns.

Phoenix gives up its unprotected 2021 first round pick it acquired from the Miami Heat in the Goran Dragic trade in 2015.