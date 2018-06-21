2018 NBA Draft
Joel Embiid: Don't compare Deandre Ayton to me

NBA.com Staff

Jun 21, 2018 9:39 PM ET

Joel Embiid doesn't see the comparisons with Deandre Ayton.

Joel Embiid isn't one for comparisons, at least if you're mentioning him in the same breath with this year's No. 1 overall pick.

Embiid quieted the noise of similarities with Deandre Ayton, saying the Suns new draft selection doesn't play defense. During the draft, he tweeted "Don't compare Ayton to me either... I play DEFENSE." 

One of the biggest concerns of Ayton's game heading into the draft was, in fact, his defense. It's quite the opposite for Embiid, who earned an All-Defensive selection last season and is a finalist for 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

The reigning DPOY seemed to find some comedy in Embiid's remarks.

