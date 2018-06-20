2018 NBA Draft
Report: Los Angeles Lakers acquire 39th overall pick in trade with Philadelphia 76ers

Jun 20, 2018 11:51 PM ET

Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka added more room to maneuver on Draft night.

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired the 39th overall draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft from the Philadelphia 76ers, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnaworski.


According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers will send the Chicago Bulls' 2019 second-round pick and cash considerations to Philadelphia.

The Lakers now own picks 25, 39 and 47 heading into Thursday's draft.

The Lakers acquired the 25th overall pick in the trade deadline deal that sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Channing Frye and Isaiah Thomas.

The Lakers' own first round pick, No. 10 overall, belongs to the Sixers as a result of the 2012 trade that brought Steve Nash to Los Angeles.

