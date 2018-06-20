Free Agency
Report: New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn declines player option, becomes unrestricted free agent

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 20, 2018 9:58 PM ET

Kyle O'Quinn was the Knicks' best rim protector last season after Kristaps Porzingis was injured, averaging 1.3 blocks.

New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn will become an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option for the 2018-19 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night.

In a reserve role, O'Quinn posted career highs in points (7.1), rebounds (4.5) and assists (2.1) last season while shooting 58.5 percent from the field.

O'Quinn's decision to opt out does not necessarily mean his time with the Knicks is over. Depending on their draft and free agency decisions, the Knicks could still choose to re-sign him.

O'Quinn just completed his sixth NBA season, including three years with Orlando and three with New York.

